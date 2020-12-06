Govt taking effective measures for economy: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited the residence of PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar.

She discussed the expected visit of the prime minister and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous said the PTI was committed to take all possible steps for betterment of the the country and national economy which would create employment opportunities.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken effective measures for welfare of the business community to promote exports.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the PML-Q leadership stood with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for national development and prosperity.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the industrialists were very happy with the initiative taken by the prime minister to set up an Export Development board to promote exports.