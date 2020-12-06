UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Effective Measures For Economy: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Govt taking effective measures for economy: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited the residence of PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar.

She discussed the expected visit of the prime minister and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous said the PTI was committed to take all possible steps for betterment of the the country and national economy which would create employment opportunities.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken effective measures for welfare of the business community to promote exports.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the PML-Q leadership stood with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for national development and prosperity.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the industrialists were very happy with the initiative taken by the prime minister to set up an Export Development board to promote exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Exports Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Sialkot Chamber Sunday Commerce All Government Industry Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities ..

13 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

2 hours ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.