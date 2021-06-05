Govt taking effective measures to control environmental pollution: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been taking effective measures to control environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been taking effective measures to control environmental pollution.

He said that projects like Clean and Green Pakistan and the billion Tree Tsunami will help to overcome climate change issues of the country.

In his message on world environment day, he said the PTI government had turned the tree-planting drive into a movement.

He termed environmental pollution a challenge for the whole world as well as for Pakistan and asserted that "We have to provide a clean ad healthy environment to our coming generations.

" He said that environmental pollution was badly affecting human health and destroying the climate. The comity of nations must work together to control the factors which were affecting the environment, he added.

Forests play a vital role to protect the environment, therefore, its protection to overcome pollution was utmost necessary. There was no alternative of the beauty of lush green and dense forests, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness among the masses to protect the environment from the effects occurred due to climate changes and to ensure the clean, green as well as natural environment.