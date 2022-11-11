UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Effective Measures To Control Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab government is taking all out preventive measures to save people from hazardous effects of smog.

The citizens should also adopt preventive measures for their own safety, said Asia Faqeer Hussain, Medical Social Welfare Officer, while distributing masks and pamphlets among patients and attendants at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology here on Friday.

She said:" Smog is a mixture of smoke and fog which affects eyes, lungs, throat and nose hence we should wear masks and adopt other preventive measures".

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq, Manager Asima Muzammal andothers were also present.

