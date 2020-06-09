UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Effective Measures To Save People From Coronavirus: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the PTI government was taking effective measures to save people from coronavirus and it provided financial relief to them during lockdown

"It is our collective responsibility to struggle to prevent the spread of deadly disease and its elimination," he added.

In a statement issued here, he appealed to the people to adopt precautionary measures, observe social distancing and implement SOPs issued by the government. He said the government had eased lockdown keeping in view the difficulties of people, however, people would have to adopt precautionary measures.

He asked the people to coordinate with the government in the fight against coronavirus. He said the government was taking measures in the best interest of the people.

He also advised the traders to follow SOPs and conduct spray in markets.

