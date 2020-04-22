Govt taking effective steps against COVID-19: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said the government was taking effective and serious steps to combat the COVID-19 and to control its spreading.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the federal government was following and implementing a balance policy regarding coronavirus situation.

The minister said situation about the coronavirus would be under control if ulema, business community and people act according to the set SOPs which were issued by the government.

Replying to a question, he said there was not a single cabinet member who had taken benefits from his ministry or used his power for taking personal benefits.

Replying to another question, he said it was the first time in the history of the country that the present government had published investigating reports about the sugar and wheat crisis and forensic report would be presented ON April, 25 and responsible would be fixed in that regard.