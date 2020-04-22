UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Effective Steps Against COVID-19: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Govt taking effective steps against COVID-19: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said the government was taking effective and serious steps to combat the COVID-19 and to control its spreading.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the federal government was following and implementing a balance policy regarding coronavirus situation.

The minister said situation about the coronavirus would be under control if ulema, business community and people act according to the set SOPs which were issued by the government.

Replying to a question, he said there was not a single cabinet member who had taken benefits from his ministry or used his power for taking personal benefits.

Replying to another question, he said it was the first time in the history of the country that the present government had published investigating reports about the sugar and wheat crisis and forensic report would be presented ON April, 25 and responsible would be fixed in that regard.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Business April TV From Government Cabinet Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

29 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

44 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.