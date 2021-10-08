UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Effective Steps For Protection Against Natural Disasters: Minister

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood has said the incumbent government was taking effective steps for protection against natural disasters and their negative effects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood has said the incumbent government was taking effective steps for protection against natural disasters and their negative effects.

He was addressing the participants of the awareness walk organized by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority on the occasion of National Resilience Day.

He said the purpose of designating October 8 as Resilience Day was not only to commemorate the 2005 earthquake but also to prepare the nation to deal with dangers of future disasters.

A few precautions can protect against epidemics such as smog, dengue and coronavirus whereas immediate relief in the floods and earthquakes could prevent serious damage.

In addition to awareness campaigns, he said immediate provision of necessary resources including compensation and rehabilitation packages during locust, COVID-19 and flood like situation were also necessary, he added.

The provincial minister said that the purpose of the awareness walk on National Disaster Protection Day was to make the general public aware of the need and usefulness of precautionary measures for protection against natural disasters and response to disasters and change in daily routine. To this end, the walk has ensured the involvement of agencies such as the District Administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, which ensure the safety of human lives and control losses during disasters.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority had been involved for many years in coordinating and organizing the operations of all such agencies and providing relief information and data during disasters.

The action of the PDMA to control the recent locust attack, coronavirus and smog in Punjab had been recognized nationally, he said adding that the authority was not only engaged in relief operations within the province but also in other provinces. "We are saddened by the loss of life in the recent earthquake in Balochistan and will take part in relief operations if needed," he maintained.

The walk paid tribute to those killed in the 2005 earthquake and to those who took part in the relief efforts.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tard said that a flag march had been organized by PDMA at the end of the walk in which participants were introduced to government measures and safety equipment to protect against natural disasters so that they can respond to emergencies.

Director General PDMA Raja Mansoor stressed the need for public cooperation in measures for protection from natural disasters.

