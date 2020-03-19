Govt taking effective steps to curb coronavirus: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said as the world was facing the challenge of coronavirus pandemic, the government was taking effective measures to curb it.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the people should completely follow the government's guidelines and adopt preventive measures against the contagion.

They should avoid shaking hands with one another and attending public gatherings also, he added.

He stressed that it was time for unity and the opposition should support the government to cope with the situation.