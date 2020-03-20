Govt taking effective steps to fight coronavirus: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the Punjab government had been taking effective steps to combat coronavirus besides treatment of patients along with other precautionary measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the Punjab government had been taking effective steps to combat coronavirus besides treatment of patients along with other precautionary measures.

So far, 96 coronavirus patients had been registered in Punjab which included 76 pilgrims arriving from Iran, 15 cases from Lahore, three from Gujrat, one from Jhelum and one from Rawalpindi, he added.

Usman Buzdar was briefing the media about steps being taken for the prevention of coronavirus here.

He said that 1250 pilgrims had reached to quarantine centre Multan which were being properly looked after. The Punjab government had prepared SOPs with regard to keeping isolation at homes which would be shared with the Federal government. He said that health emergency had been imposed in Punjab and cabinet committee held daily meetings in connection with regard to coronavirus.

The CM said that Cabinet committee reviewed all the conditions and recommended steps to be undertaken and took decisions to safeguard the lives of the masses. He said the Punjab government had released funds worth Rs 8 billion immediately for the Health department and PDMA while 1000 bedded field hospital would also be set up at Expo Centre Lahore for which directions had been given.

He said, "Arrangements will also be made for admitting patients in private hospitals and hotels. Our doctors and paramedical staff are standing on the front line in order to cope with coronavirus and I pay tributes to my doctors and paramedical staff.

" The Punjab government would grant special package to doctors and paramedical staff for rendering their services to deal with coronavirus, he added.

The chief minister said that a committee had also been constituted under the headship of provincial law minister to resolve problems of the doctors. He maintained that no daily wages employee would be dismissed from his employment and they would keep on receiving salaries. A committee had also been constituted under the headship of finance minister in this regard, he added.

Usman Buzdar paid compliments to chief minister Balochistan for properly looking after those pilgrims which belonged to Punjab and had arrived from Taftan. The Punjab government would provide funds worth Rs1 billion to Balochistan government while Chief Minister Fund was also being established in Punjab and philanthropists should contribute generously in it, he added.

He said the Punjab government had granted funds to the Health department amounting to Rs 236 million which had been spent and the department had its own mechanism for purchasing necessary equipment and other instruments. A few equipment were purchased at federal level while the remaining on provincial level. He said that next cabinet meetings would be held via video link and every officer would participate through video link meeting.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Chief Secretary, Secretary SH&ME, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary P&SH and Secretary Information were also present.