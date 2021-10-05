Govt taking effective steps to provide basic amenities to people: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI) government was taking effective steps to provide basic amenities of life to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI) government was taking effective steps to provide basic amenities of life to people.

She said this while inaugurating sewerage system in NA-125 at Union Council 55.

Mian Hamid Mahmood, Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Shahzad Numberdar, political workers and officials of Lahore Waste Management Company and Water And Sanitation Agency were also present.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials apprised the minister about the detail of the project.

Dr Yasim Rashid said, "The huge project in NA-125 was a small gift from the government, adding that it would help to provide clean water to hundreds of thousands of residents in the constituency.

Water and sewerage system was the longstanding demand of residents, she said and added that as a worker of Prime Minister Imran Khan "we are making contribution in healthcare".

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to facilitate people from day one, asserting that he had proven himself as a true leader by taking measures for the development of public.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the PTI government believed in spending public money only for the welfare of people. She said the PTI government were establishing seven state-of-the-art mother and childhospitals in the province.

The government would take every measure for the welfare of citizens, she added.