Govt taking effective steps to provide cheap electricity to masses: Omer Ayub

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said the government was taking effective measures to provide cheap electricity to masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would promote private energy projects in the country.

The minister said the previous governments had adopted delaying tactics regarding payments to the IPPs, resulting in rise in circular debt.

The government had reduced the circular debt and hoped that it would be removed completely in coming years, he added.

Omar Ayub Khan said the government would not extend the old agreements with IPPs.

He said the previous government had destroyed the electricity and gas sectors through its redundant policies and did nothing regarding controlling power pilferage, adding the incumbent government had taken effective measures against those involved in stealing electricity and increased revenue by taking solid steps in this regard.