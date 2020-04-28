Govt taking every possible step to save people from COVID-19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said the government was taking every possible step to contain the coronavirus pandemic from the country in a bid to safeguard the people's lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said the government was taking every possible step to contain the coronavirus pandemic from the country in a bid to safeguard the people's lives.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was making a negative propaganda against the result-oriented policies of the government in the wake of COVID-19 just for the point-scoring and to hide its wrongdoings at this trying time.

Sadaqat said Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa had good administrative qualities as he was a competent soul and worked wonderfully over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

To a query, he said Bajwa would may continue on both portfolios.

He said national institutions for accountability were free to discharge their professional obligations and added Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had looted the national exchequer mercilessly, yet its party leaders were trying to defame the national institutions' image.

The opposition should not play politics over delay in forensic report, he replied to another question.

