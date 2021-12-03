Govt taking every step to overcome price-hike: Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the common man as it was taking every possible step to overcome price-hike

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that the district price-control committees have been activated to play their role.

The prices of essential items were being stabilised and a price-control mechanism was being implemented.

Meanwhile, the CM regretted that the opposition was engaged in negative politics in the garb of the price-hike issue. There was no room for anarchist politics in the prevailing circumstances, he maintained and regretted that the opposition was impassive to public problems. The opposition was going against national interest for their personal agendas. As a result, the opposition parties have lost their credibility in the public, the CM concluded.

