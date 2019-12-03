UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Exemplary Steps For Welfare Of Special Children: Raja Basharat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of special children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of special children.

He was addressing a special function as the chief guest at the World Day of Disability here on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Punjab Welfare Trust and Rising Sun education and Welfare Society, Defence Lahore.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was paying special attention to the welfare of the children as Prime Minister Imran Khan organized a special function in this regard today. "Under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, our government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of special people and was strictly implementing the three per cent quota allocated for the disabled in the government jobs, while several social welfare institutions were working to rehabilitate, educate and train special persons.

Addressing the children, he said "you are not a disabled child but a special child and deserve our special attention." He lamented that even today in our society, normal people make fun of the disabled, which is a very negative attitude. "We must highlight the skills of special children through encouragement, love and facilitation. I am proud that I have appointed a visually impaired person as a telephone operator in my office working very skillfully," he said.

The special children also presented beautiful skits and sang national songs highly appreciated by the minister.

MPA Seemabia Tahir, Dr Zarqa Taimor, Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal, Dr Zafar Mahmood, Dr Azhar Hashmi, children with disabilities and their parents were also present.

