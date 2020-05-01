UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Extraordinary Steps To Resolve Laborers Problems: Punjab Parliamentary Secretary For Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Friday said that the present government was cognizant of the problems being faced by the labourers and was utilizing all resourses to resolve them on priority

Nadeem Qureshi, in a statement, the Labour Day reminded the dignity of the people doing blue-collar jobs who shed their sweats and blood for nation building. The Day reminded the struggle of Chigago labourers, who had sacrificed their lives and made struggle for their rights.

Qureshi said grandeur of labor was well mentioned in the religion islam. Buzdar government wasn't staying away for holding wellbeing of labors, said he.

Ehsas Kafalat Program like programs were aimed at protecting labor segment of society, he said, adding that today labors were confronting difficulties following corona situation. Let's come together to heel their wounds in such a grave situation, he concluded.

