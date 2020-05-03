UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Hard Decisions To Contain COVID-19: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Govt taking hard decisions to contain COVID-19: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government was taking hard and difficult decisions on daily basis to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister himself was reviewing and monitoring the prevailing situation to cope with the pandemic.

The minister said the COVID-19 was a global issue and it was evident that complete lockdown could have adverse effects on economy. The government was considering to ease the lock-down after May 09, however all the decisions would be made in consultation with the provinces, he added.

He urged the opposition parties to refrain doing politics on COVID-19.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of expression and had not imposed any sanction on media.

