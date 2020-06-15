UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Hard Decisions To Contain COVID-19: Abbasi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Govt taking hard decisions to contain COVID-19: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said the government was taking hard and difficult decisions to control and contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

All the concerned institutions were effectively working by utilizing their resources and also manufacturing testing kits, ventilators and other medical equipment to facilitate the people in this prevailing situation, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was against the complete lockdown because it could have serious negative implications and adverse affect on the national economy.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were criticizing and doing politics on COVID-19 for political point scoring. The Sindh government was totally confused regarding lockdown in the province, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was committed to take action against corrupt elements to recover the looted national exchequer, adding strict actions would be taken responsibles of sugar subsidy scandal.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Muslim Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

5 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

29 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

47 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.