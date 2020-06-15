Govt taking hard decisions to contain COVID-19: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said the government was taking hard and difficult decisions to control and contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

All the concerned institutions were effectively working by utilizing their resources and also manufacturing testing kits, ventilators and other medical equipment to facilitate the people in this prevailing situation, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was against the complete lockdown because it could have serious negative implications and adverse affect on the national economy.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were criticizing and doing politics on COVID-19 for political point scoring. The Sindh government was totally confused regarding lockdown in the province, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was committed to take action against corrupt elements to recover the looted national exchequer, adding strict actions would be taken responsibles of sugar subsidy scandal.