Govt taking historic decisions for south Punjab people: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the PTI government was committed to removing the deprivations of people of south Punjab and pointed out that historic decisions had been made to give autonomy to the south Punjab secretariat.

In a statement, the CM expressed his satisfaction that amendment in rules of business had been approved and powers of ACS, secretaries and departments had been properly defined. The south Punjab secretariat would comprise of three divisions, 11 districts and the number of government departments would be 17, he said and added that south Punjab ACS and secretaries had been administratively empowered.

The government had also allocated ring-fenced Rs 190 billion for south Punjab which was 33 per cent of the budget, he added.

Meanwhile, the establishment of the south Punjab service tribunal had been approved and the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat would also be laid in Bahawalpur soon. The government hadfulfilled its promises made with the people of south Punjab and the historic steps would help inresolving public problems at grassroots, he added.