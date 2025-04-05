Govt Taking Historic Public Service Initiatives: Maryam Aurangzeb
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the present government has brought the country out of a difficult time through well-coordinated and intensely engaged efforts.
She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Federal government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab, have written a new history of serving the people.
She said that the country is destined for progress and development only when passionate and able leadership is cognizant of people's problems.
"By the grace of Allah and the hard work of the dedicated leadership, Pakistan has come out from the darkness of default to the light of economic stability and development", she said.
She remarked this while addressing the participants of a meeting held at Commissioner's Office to review the progress of various ongoing projects in Rawalpindi.
The senior minister highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz has made the development of the entire Punjab, including the Clean Punjab, Dhi Rani Programme, Kisan Card, Himmat Card, Scholarship Programme, Laptop scheme all of which were swiftly executed for prompt benefits delivery.
She further highlighted that the utmost priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz was to provide relief to the people.
She underlined that the common man will get relief from the joint efforts of the administration and public representatives, which is the vision of the CM.
She informed the participants that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the parking plaza schemes and Nala Lei project would be included in the upcoming Annual Development Plan.
"The feasibility of Nala Lei should be completed in the next four months and the work should be started", she directed the concerned officials, Maryam Aurangzeb also reiterated for timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project.
The minister conveyed CM's 'congratulation' to the district administration on the 100 percent implementation of the Suthtra Punjab program in Rawalpindi Division. She directed the removal of weaknesses in the program to further improve its impact.
Regarding the solarization of all tube wells, Maryam directed MD WASA to prepare a feasibility report within fifteen days.
"Installation of all LED lights in Rawalpindi city, including metro pillars, should be completed soon", she instructed.
She urged the relevant quarters to take necessary steps to eradicate the scourge of drugs saying "Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has a zero tolerance policy against drugs".
Earlier, a detailed review of various programs, projects and public service initiatives under the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab was conducted. The meeting welcomed the reduction in electricity prices by the Prime Minister and paid tribute to him. The meeting also paid tribute to the people-friendly historic initiatives of the Chief Minister Punjab.
Briefing on Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar, Ramadan Nigahban Package and measures to help the poor segment of society was given to the participants.
The key areas including, the Ring Road project, the feasibility of the Nala Lai project, provision of health facilities to the public and law & order were discussed during the meeting.
Senior Parliamentarian Tahira Aurangzeb, members of the National and Provincial Assembly from Rawalpindi Division and party officials also attended the meeting.
