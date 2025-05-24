Govt taking historic steps to protect wildlife : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of protecting the Markhor and preserving wildlife across the country.

In her message on International Day of the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, she said,“The purpose of observing this day globally is to raise awareness about the conservation of the Markhor and to protect endangered wildlife species.”

The CM noted that the Markhor, known for its majestic appearance, is native to regions such as Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kohistan, and Hunza. “The Markhor is not only a symbol of strength and beauty but also represents Pakistan’s rich natural heritage,” she added.

Highlighting the broader significance of conservation efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Protecting the Markhor is a reflection of our commitment to biodiversity and ecological balance.” She reaffirmed the Punjab government’s dedication to safeguarding wildlife and called for collective efforts in preserving endangered species. “We pledge to work together to protect not just the Markhor, but all vulnerable species,” she said. “Historic steps are being taken in Punjab to ensure the protection and sustainability of our wildlife.”