Govt Taking Initiatives To Develop Baloch Culture For Introducing It Globally: Rubaba
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on the Department of Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that the Balochistan government is taking various initiatives in terms of cultural development to ensure the protection of Baloch culture and to introduce it globally.
In her message on Baloch Culture Day, she emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Baloch culture and traditions.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that Baloch culture is an essential part of our identity and history, the culture, language, clothing, traditions, and hospitality of the Baloch people are unique worldwide, and it is necessary to highlight their significance.
She said that this day not only provides an opportunity to remember our history but also reminds us of the responsibility to pass on our cultural heritage to future generations.
She particularly encouraged women to understand the importance of Baloch culture, adding that their participation and role are vital in strengthening the roots of this culture.
On this occasion, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi extended her congratulations to the entire Baloch population on Baloch Culture Day and said that, understanding the importance of this day, we should all strive to keep our cultural heritage alive.
