Open Menu

Govt Taking Initiatives To Develop Baloch Culture For Introducing It Globally: Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Govt taking initiatives to develop Baloch culture for introducing it globally: Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on the Department of Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that the Balochistan government is taking various initiatives in terms of cultural development to ensure the protection of Baloch culture and to introduce it globally.

In her message on Baloch Culture Day, she emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Baloch culture and traditions.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that Baloch culture is an essential part of our identity and history, the culture, language, clothing, traditions, and hospitality of the Baloch people are unique worldwide, and it is necessary to highlight their significance.

She said that this day not only provides an opportunity to remember our history but also reminds us of the responsibility to pass on our cultural heritage to future generations.

She particularly encouraged women to understand the importance of Baloch culture, adding that their participation and role are vital in strengthening the roots of this culture.

On this occasion, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi extended her congratulations to the entire Baloch population on Baloch Culture Day and said that, understanding the importance of this day, we should all strive to keep our cultural heritage alive.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

41 minutes ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

41 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

41 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

42 minutes ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

1 hour ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

2 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan