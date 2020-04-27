Govt taking initiatives to provide education to students at their doorsteps: Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram has said the government was taking several initiatives to provide education to the students at the doorsteps.

Talking to APP, she said that the focus was being made on provision of online education in the rural and far-flung areas during this current lockdown situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutions were closed but government will not compromise on students' education, she said adding that 'Teleschool project' was providing a vital opportunity to students to learn while staying at homes.

Wajiha said that the online education was the only source for continuing education during the coronavirus lockdown, adding that this practice was also being adopted in many other countries of the world.

The government was committed to use all resources to improve the 'Teleschool' project in coming days with providing further study contents.

She believed the channel would also benefit the children living in far-flung areas and adults who were illiterate.

To a question, she said, "We will also ensure to improve the internet service and its connectivity in all those areas that do not have service and modern technological systems".

She said that Teleschool and online classes for universities was a brilliant concept and suggested that it would continue even after the opening of schools as it would help children residing in rural areas.

Education cannot be stopped as it was a fundamental right of people, she added.

The entire world was considering to provide education through online measures, but Pakistan has become one of the leading nations to use virtual means for the learning of its students, she added.