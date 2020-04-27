UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Initiatives To Provide Education To Students At Their Doorsteps: Parliamentary Secretary For Federal Education And Professional Training Wajiha Akram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to students at their doorsteps: Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram has said the government was taking several initiatives to provide education to the students at the doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram has said the government was taking several initiatives to provide education to the students at the doorsteps.

Talking to APP, she said that the focus was being made on provision of online education in the rural and far-flung areas during this current lockdown situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutions were closed but government will not compromise on students' education, she said adding that 'Teleschool project' was providing a vital opportunity to students to learn while staying at homes.

Wajiha said that the online education was the only source for continuing education during the coronavirus lockdown, adding that this practice was also being adopted in many other countries of the world.

The government was committed to use all resources to improve the 'Teleschool' project in coming days with providing further study contents.

She believed the channel would also benefit the children living in far-flung areas and adults who were illiterate.

To a question, she said, "We will also ensure to improve the internet service and its connectivity in all those areas that do not have service and modern technological systems".

She said that Teleschool and online classes for universities was a brilliant concept and suggested that it would continue even after the opening of schools as it would help children residing in rural areas.

Education cannot be stopped as it was a fundamental right of people, she added.

The entire world was considering to provide education through online measures, but Pakistan has become one of the leading nations to use virtual means for the learning of its students, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Education All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

4 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

4 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

5 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

4 minutes ago

2100 g hashish seized, 7 arrested in Mianwali

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.