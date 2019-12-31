UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Interest For Development Of Health Sector In GB: Barkat Jamil

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Govt taking interest for development of health sector in GB: Barkat jamil

Parliamentary Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Barkat Jamil on Tuesday said that the provisional government taking much interest for the development of health sector

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Barkat Jamil on Tuesday said that the provisional government taking much interest for the development of health sector.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Barkat said that I had instructed all the District Health Officers of Gilgit Baltistan to take practical measures for development of health sector of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that there was no deficiency of medicines in many hospital of Gilgit Baltistan and we will take strict actions against the employees of health department who will not perform his duty properly, he added.

