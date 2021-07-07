UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Keen Interest In Balochistan's Development: Mirza Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:23 AM

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's development: Mirza Afridi

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan.

"The path to development and prosperity of all sections of society lies in unified efforts. Civil society, religious leadership, the business community, scholars, media and all other sectors should work together for the development and welfare of the country," he said while addressing the participants of National Workshop Balochistan for whom he hosted a dinner here at the Parliament House, said a press release.

In his address to the participants, Afridi hailed the 12 corps and government of Balochistan on the successful organization of the 'National Workshop Balochistan-VII'.

He said bringing together leadership, government officials and members from all walks of life were meritorious.

The workshop would help in highlighting the issues of national and provincial importance in Balochistan and getting acquainted with the problems, he further added.

"Conducting workshops of such nature, with the best speakers around us, certainly leads to better awareness and enlightenment. The participation of people; associated with different sectors in the National Workshop Balochistan provides better insight of national and provincial issues, furthermore, it also provides opportunities for resolving issues of distinct nature," he underlined.

Afridi while accentuating the importance of the under-developed province said Balochistan was the largest province of the country which was rich in innumerable natural and human resources. There was an urgent need to utilize the available resources in the natural rich province of the country, he added.

He said political leadership and government officials needed to highlight the problems and assist the people in under-developed areas of the country.

"We should heighten efforts to strengthen the federation," said Afridi.

Hailing sitting government's efforts for gearing up the work on CPEC related projects, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was trying to gain regional connectivity through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The multi-billion Dollars project, once completed would appear to be the backbone of Pakistan's economy. The whole country, particularly, the people of Balochistan would benefit from the mega project, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Parliament CPEC Afridi Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

4 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

4 minutes ago

Hjulmand urges Denmark to make England crack under ..

4 minutes ago

Think Tank Study Shows 67% of Millennials in UK Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 57 more positive patients for ..

11 minutes ago

Biden to Convene US Interagency Officials to Discu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.