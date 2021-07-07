Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan.

"The path to development and prosperity of all sections of society lies in unified efforts. Civil society, religious leadership, the business community, scholars, media and all other sectors should work together for the development and welfare of the country," he said while addressing the participants of National Workshop Balochistan for whom he hosted a dinner here at the Parliament House, said a press release.

In his address to the participants, Afridi hailed the 12 corps and government of Balochistan on the successful organization of the 'National Workshop Balochistan-VII'.

He said bringing together leadership, government officials and members from all walks of life were meritorious.

The workshop would help in highlighting the issues of national and provincial importance in Balochistan and getting acquainted with the problems, he further added.

"Conducting workshops of such nature, with the best speakers around us, certainly leads to better awareness and enlightenment. The participation of people; associated with different sectors in the National Workshop Balochistan provides better insight of national and provincial issues, furthermore, it also provides opportunities for resolving issues of distinct nature," he underlined.

Afridi while accentuating the importance of the under-developed province said Balochistan was the largest province of the country which was rich in innumerable natural and human resources. There was an urgent need to utilize the available resources in the natural rich province of the country, he added.

He said political leadership and government officials needed to highlight the problems and assist the people in under-developed areas of the country.

"We should heighten efforts to strengthen the federation," said Afridi.

Hailing sitting government's efforts for gearing up the work on CPEC related projects, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was trying to gain regional connectivity through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The multi-billion Dollars project, once completed would appear to be the backbone of Pakistan's economy. The whole country, particularly, the people of Balochistan would benefit from the mega project, he added.