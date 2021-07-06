UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Keen Interest In Women Empowerment, Development Of Baluchistan: Nosheen

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Nosheen Hamid on Tuesday said that incumbent government was taking keen interest in women empowerment and development of Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Nosheen Hamid on Tuesday said that incumbent government was taking keen interest in women empowerment and development of Baluchistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to improve the life standard of the people of Baluchistan province, she said while talking to ptv programe. All important steps had been taken for speedy uplift of Gawadar, she said. She further stated that establishment of economic and industrial zones in Gawadar would open vast job opportunities for local young people.

Replying to a question about issue of disgruntled Baloch groups, she said the government of PakistanTehreek e Insaf (PTI), was ready to hold talks with those Baloch people who had genuine grievances. She said talks was the only way to make progress in every sector.

"There is no harm to initiate dialogue with annoyed groups of Baloch," she said. To another question about health facilities in Quetta, she said there was dire need to improve health infrastructure there. She informed that the prime minister had already announced different packages like Youth Programs, and women empowerment.

