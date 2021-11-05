Govt taking lowest tax on petroleum products: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said that the government was taking thirteen year lowest tax on petroleum products to facilitate masses at max level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said that the government was taking thirteen year lowest tax on petroleum products to facilitate masses at max level.

Pakistan had the lowest prices of petrol and diesel because the government had reduced its taxes and levy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

State Minister said, the entire world was witnessed price hike in petroleum products, as soon as supply gets better at international level, the petroleum prices would definitely be reduced.

He further said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took timely decision of importing sugar so that sugar crisis could be avoided in the country, on the other hand Punjab government prompt action of farmers payments within fifteen days ensured which caused record production of sugarcane.

The government fixed the price of sugar but later it was challenged in the court he said, adding that previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had artificially maintained the Dollar exchange rate which caused huge economy loss just because of their personal interest.

He said the devaluation in Turkish, German and Indian Currency was also seen, above all the PTI government achieved its targets in major sectors.