Govt taking maximum steps for welfare of farmers: Livestock Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Thursday said that the present government was taking maximum steps for the welfare of farmers and their skill development.

He stressed the need of cooperation by the private sector in this regard.

In a meeting with a three-member delegation of Friesland Campany headed by Nageen Rizvi who called on him at his office, he said a large number of people from livestock sector were affiliated with dairy farming and in this regard, steps were being taken for breeding and improving animal care.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said that work was underway in the Dairy Development Department in collaboration with World Bank in 10 districts under which awareness was being provided on animal care, breeding and farming management.

He emphasized that the government was making it easier for farmers to access information so that they can better take care of their farms and animals while using the latest technology. Training was also being provided to the farmers in Tando Jam, he added.

The provincial minister said that the department was also providing the facilities, required to increase the production, but it would be important to get more use of the experience and expertise of the Friesland Company in this connection.

Earlier, the delegation's chief, Nageen Rizvi, told the minister about the organization that more than 18,000 women belonging to the primary dairy sector have been trained in seven districts of the province under the Women's Entrepreneur Livestock Development Program.

In addition, skill development for 600 women to start their businesses in this field, over 1,200 people in four districts have been provided farm supervisory training which also include more than 400 women.

On the occasion, Sindh Secretary Livestock and Fisheries also briefed the participants about the facilities being provided by the department while the Director General Dr. Nazir Kalhoro also highlighted the performance of the department.