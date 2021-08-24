Govt taking measures for ensuring clean drinking water to citizens: Minister

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said the PTI government is taking all out measures to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said the PTI government is taking all out measures to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of provincial metropolis.

The minister said that projects were started for personal projection in the past and the real needs of the people were ignored. As a result, the sanitation and water supply issues had worsened, says a handout.

He regretted that the past political jugglers continued to deceive the people while doing nothing for the provincial metropolis. The political juggler wasted billions of rupees on their personal projection but now the people have understood their reality.

On the other side, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was silently serving the masses and backward areas were being developed equally.

Every citizen of the city would have access to clean drinking water within two years, he added.

Vice-Chairman WASA and Member Governing Body LDA Sh. Imtiaz Mehmood said CM Usman Buzdar had resolved the problems of LDA affectees as he did not devise exhibitory projects but served the people in a real manner, he said. The LDA was running a plantation drive under which 300,000 saplings would be planted, he added.

Member Governing Body LDA Tariq Sana Bajwa said the LDA was serving the people while followingthe vision of the chief minister.