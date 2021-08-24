Govt taking measures for ensuring clean drinking water to citizens: Minister

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on Tuesday the PTI government was taking all out measures to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on Tuesday the PTI government was taking all out measures to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens in the provincial capital.

The minister said that projects were started for personal projection in the past and the real needs of the people were ignored due to which sanitation and water supply issues had worsened, said in a press release issued here.

He regretted that past political jugglers continued to deceive the people while doing nothing for the provincial metropolis. The political juggler wasted billions of rupees on their personal projection but now the people had understood their reality.

On the other side, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was silently serving the masses and backward areas were being developed equally.

Every citizen of the city would have access to clean drinking water within two years, he added.

WASA Vice Chairman and Member Governing Body LDA Sh Imtiaz Mehmood said CM Usman Buzdar had resolved the problems of LDA affectees as he did not devise exhibitory projects but served the masses in a real manner, he said. The LDA was running a plantation drive under which 300,000 saplings would be planted, he added.

Member Governing Body LDA Tariq Sana Bajwa said the LDA was serving the people while followingthe vision of chief minister.