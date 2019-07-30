UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures For GB's Uplift: Parliamentary Sec

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Govt taking measures for GB's uplift: Parliamentary Sec

Member Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Tuesday said that the government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of GB

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Member Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Tuesday said that the government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of GB.

Talking to media persons, he said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

Currently, the development projects including Rattu Power Project and Parishing power project were in progress in Astore district.

He said Astore was blessed with natural beauty which would be explored to promote tourism in the region adding that best facilities would be provided to the visitors.

Related Topics

Assembly Progress Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sophie the robot whips up oodles of Singapore nood ..

4 minutes ago

WAPDA Chairman undergoes a knee surgery

4 minutes ago

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off fact ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani workers honored in Dubai for choosing ho ..

1 minute ago

Cotton Research Institute (CRI) 3 new cotton varie ..

1 minute ago

LHC orders to auction property of Nawaz Sharif’s ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.