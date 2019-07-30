Member Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Tuesday said that the government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of GB

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Member Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil Tuesday said that the government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of GB.

Talking to media persons, he said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

Currently, the development projects including Rattu Power Project and Parishing power project were in progress in Astore district.

He said Astore was blessed with natural beauty which would be explored to promote tourism in the region adding that best facilities would be provided to the visitors.