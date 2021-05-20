UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures For Livestock, Agri Sector: Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National food Security, Jamshed Cheema on Thursday said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to improve livestock, and agriculture sector. The target to achieve 10 million cotton bales has been set for this year, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

"We are receiving better results from Sindh and Punjab in cotton crops due to sufficient distribution of water, " he said. The vegetables and fruits are also showing satisfactory results, he claimed. The government is preparing a plan to extend loan facility to the young growers so that agri products could be promoted in a befitting manner.

The steps have been taken to enhance dairy form related products, he added.

