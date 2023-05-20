UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures For People's Welfare: Tasneem

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Govt taking measures for people's welfare: Tasneem

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Saturday said the government was striving hard to raise living standard of the people through effective policies.

Talking to APP here, he said the government was utilizing all possible resources for welfare of the masses especially the poor. The provision of free flour to the poor during Ramzan was one of the revolutionary steps of the government, he added.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was a party of the poor and middle-class, and it always struggled for the poor as welfare programmes were providing facilities to the people such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said under the BISP more than 27 million poor families getting financial assistance through it.

The state minister concluded that he himself with the collaboration of the Pakistan Baitul MaalSargodha had distributed 38 cheque of 76,000 rupees among the disabled and deserving people.

