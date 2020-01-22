UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures For Providing Relief To Common Man: MNA

Wed 22nd January 2020

Govt taking measures for providing relief to common man: MNA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasrullah Ghuman has said the government was taking measures to provide relief to common man in routine life.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sui Gas project in Chak 89/G-B.

Notables of the area Asghar Jutt, Mirza Ahsan, Raja Ali Haider Kiani, Raja Rashid Kiani and others were present on the occasion.

The MNA said that provision of Sui Gas facility was longstanding demand of the villagers. He said that provision of Sui Gas, clean drinking water and construction of link road were a gift of the incumbent government for people.

He said that development of the constituency is among his priorities, adding that he would fulfill all promises made with people.

