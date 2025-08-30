Open Menu

Govt Taking Measures For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Govt taking measures for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that the Punjab government is making all-out efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families.

In a media statement issued here on Saturday, the minister said that the Chief Minister has stood firmly with the people in this difficult hour and has not left the flood victims alone. He added that relief supplies, medical treatment, and safe relocation of the affected population are being ensured on an emergency basis. Thousands of families have so far been shifted to safe places on the directives of the Chief Minister.

The minister further said that the Punjab government stands with more than 1.5 million affected citizens and will leave no stone unturned in compensating the losses.

He stressed that addressing the damages suffered by farmers is among the Chief Minister’s top priorities. He highlighted that relief camps, medical units, and veterinary services established in the affected districts are actively serving the people. Under the dynamic leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is setting a remarkable example of public service.

Sohail Shaukat Butt said that in these testing times, the courage and resilience of the people is their greatest strength. “We must stand by each other,” he added, noting that the Chief Minister’s relief policy for flood victims truly reflects the spirit of genuine public service.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

16 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

16 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

16 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

16 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

16 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

16 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

16 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

16 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan