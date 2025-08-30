Govt Taking Measures For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that the Punjab government is making all-out efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families.
In a media statement issued here on Saturday, the minister said that the Chief Minister has stood firmly with the people in this difficult hour and has not left the flood victims alone. He added that relief supplies, medical treatment, and safe relocation of the affected population are being ensured on an emergency basis. Thousands of families have so far been shifted to safe places on the directives of the Chief Minister.
The minister further said that the Punjab government stands with more than 1.5 million affected citizens and will leave no stone unturned in compensating the losses.
He stressed that addressing the damages suffered by farmers is among the Chief Minister’s top priorities. He highlighted that relief camps, medical units, and veterinary services established in the affected districts are actively serving the people. Under the dynamic leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is setting a remarkable example of public service.
Sohail Shaukat Butt said that in these testing times, the courage and resilience of the people is their greatest strength. “We must stand by each other,” he added, noting that the Chief Minister’s relief policy for flood victims truly reflects the spirit of genuine public service.
