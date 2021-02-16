UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures For Solution To People's Problems: MPA

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt taking measures for solution to people's problems: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :MPA and Chairman Federal Development Authority (FDA) Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that a reforms agenda is being followed for durable solution to people's problems in the country.

Speaking at an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at the FDA Complex here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was directly in touch with people, adding that solid measures were being taken for redressing the public complaints which were received through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said that performance of departments was being improved. He said that the Punjab government was focusing on development and provision of basic amenities to people in urban as well as rural areas.

Latif Nazar said that profiteers were being dealt with iron hands to control artificial inflation in the province.

He further said that state lands worth billions of rupees had been vacated from illegal land grabbers in the province.

He said that the government was adopting zero tolerance policy against corruption, adding that the corrupt mafia would not be tolerated at any cost.

The FDA chairman also listened to different issues of people and issued orders for their redress on-the-spot.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Government Of Punjab From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

26 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

41 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

27 minutes ago

Commissioner waives off parking fee on heavy vehic ..

27 minutes ago

PMSA rescues three stranded fishing boats

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.