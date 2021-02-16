FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :MPA and Chairman Federal Development Authority (FDA) Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that a reforms agenda is being followed for durable solution to people's problems in the country.

Speaking at an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at the FDA Complex here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was directly in touch with people, adding that solid measures were being taken for redressing the public complaints which were received through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said that performance of departments was being improved. He said that the Punjab government was focusing on development and provision of basic amenities to people in urban as well as rural areas.

Latif Nazar said that profiteers were being dealt with iron hands to control artificial inflation in the province.

He further said that state lands worth billions of rupees had been vacated from illegal land grabbers in the province.

He said that the government was adopting zero tolerance policy against corruption, adding that the corrupt mafia would not be tolerated at any cost.

The FDA chairman also listened to different issues of people and issued orders for their redress on-the-spot.