Govt taking measures for welfare of lawyers : Azam Nazir Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has said that the government is taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of lawyers, emphasizing a heartfelt connection with the bar.

Addressing a check distribution ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council here on Saturday, he highlighted that, in addition to federal government assistance, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also approved a grant of one billion rupees for the bar.

Azam Nazir Tarar announced the dismissal of cases against lawyers involved in protests, acknowledging their significant role in national politics. He condemned the Attock incident, affirming that the culprits are in custody and that the federal government would provide all possible financial and legal support to the families of the victims. "Law is a noble profession, and those who uphold the Constitution and law should not engage in vandalism," he said, adding that his bond with the bar is profound and he feels at home among fellow lawyers. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given clear directives for the welfare of the legal community, and the government is committed to implementing revolutionary measures in this regard.

The law minister shared that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed the provision of state-of-the-art facilities and a conducive environment for women lawyers, including amenities for mothers with young children. Clean seating areas and cafeterias for male lawyers would also be provided to ensure their comfort. He said, “While the government is implementing revolutionary measures for your benefit, you, as legal professionals, also have certain responsibilities.

” He mentioned that, on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the 780 cases filed against lawyers during protests have been dismissed.

He praised the legal community’s pivotal role in national politics, stressing that those who don the black coat must uphold the dignity of their noble profession and avoid destructive actions. He called for unity within their ranks to ensure justice and strengthen democracy.

Expressing sorrow over the Attock shooting that resulted in the deaths of two lawyers, he described the late Israr Ahmad as highly professional. He recounted that upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif immediately ordered an investigation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also assured full support for the families of the deceased.

Tarar emphasized that while they cannot bring back their colleague, every possible step will be taken, in collaboration with the bar, to support his family and ensure justice. He noted that terrorism charges have been added to the case and that the suspects are in custody.

Tarar concluded by distributing checks to representatives of various district and tehsil bar associations, including those from Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, and Lahore, as well as tehsil bars in Pattoki, Renala Khurd, Chishtian, Fort Abbas, Baroonabad, and Depalpur. He acknowledged the federal government's economic constraints but described the grant as a small token of support, promising that the government’s efforts for the welfare of lawyers will continue.