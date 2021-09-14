UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Address Problems Of Border Areas People: Home Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Govt taking measures to address problems of border areas people: Home minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday said the provincial government was taking measures to address the problems of border areas people.

as per their aspiration to bring them on the path of uplift and prosperity.

Responding to a calling attention notice at the floor of provincial assembly, he said the border area had been closed by the Iranian authorities instead of Balochistan or Federal governments.

He said Rakhshan Division General Border Crossing was close from February 20, 2020 due to coronavirus.

The gate reopened on January 31, 2021, and after three months, the Iranian authorities closed it again on March 30, 2021 without any prior notice. The gate was opened on July 21, 2021 for one day only, since then it was still close for traffic, he added.

He said in this regard, there several meetings had been taken place between the two authorities to open the transit gate.

He said they had not received any response yet from the Iranian authorities adding efforts were under construction to open it as soon as possible in the best interests of the adjoining population.

Related Topics

Balochistan Provincial Assembly Traffic January February March July Border 2020 From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

12 minutes ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

12 minutes ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

12 minutes ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

12 minutes ago
 Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 aft ..

Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 after crowd trouble

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.