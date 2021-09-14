Govt taking measures to address problems of border areas people: Home minister

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Monday said the provincial government was taking measures to address the problems of border areas people.

as per their aspiration to bring them on the path of uplift and prosperity.

Responding to a calling attention notice at the floor of provincial assembly, he said the border area had been closed by the Iranian authorities instead of Balochistan or Federal governments.

He said Rakhshan Division General Border Crossing was close from February 20, 2020 due to coronavirus.

The gate reopened on January 31, 2021, and after three months, the Iranian authorities closed it again on March 30, 2021 without any prior notice. The gate was opened on July 21, 2021 for one day only, since then it was still close for traffic, he added.

He said in this regard, there several meetings had been taken place between the two authorities to open the transit gate.

He said they had not received any response yet from the Iranian authorities adding efforts were under construction to open it as soon as possible in the best interests of the adjoining population.