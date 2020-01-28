Govt taking measures to alleviate inflation, poverty: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking gigantic measures to alleviate inflation and poverty, strengthen national economy and to ensure good governance to streamline the system.

Due to prudent policies of the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economic indicators were improving and the Currency had stabilized, he said taking to a private news channel.

The minister said PTI government had broaden tax net to collect more revenue, adding the current account deficit was decreased to a great extent which was paying the ways to further stable the country's economy.

He said due to conducive environment being provided to the investors, the massive direct investment was coming into Pakistan. When PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic crunch, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was working so hard to ensure good governance and deliver for utmost interest of the province and masses.

He ruled out any rift among party leaders as all were working for the development of the country under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.