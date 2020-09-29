UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures To Alleviate Poverty, Inflation: Shandana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:36 PM

Govt taking measures to alleviate poverty, inflation: Shandana

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan Tuesday said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to alleviate poverty and inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan Tuesday said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to alleviate poverty and inflation.

The PTI government was well aware of the problems of the masses and for this, different programmes including Ehsas Emergency Programme, had been launched to help poor families of this country, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Defending the government position over high prices of commodities, she said the world had acknowledged the vision and policies of Imran Khan, who introduced "smart lockdown" in the country.

She said economy and other business sectors were moving in the right direction despite the pandemic issue in the country.

She said coronavirus could not affect a large number of people due to timely measures of the government.

To a question about the status of Gilgit-Baltistan, she said PTI government was in favour of establishing province for improving the lives of the people of Northern region.

To another question regarding financial action task force (FATF), she said issue of FATF would be resolved soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Business Poor Financial Action Task Force All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Petroleum sector has potential to increase GDP gro ..

10 seconds ago

700,000 affected by South Sudan floods: UN

12 seconds ago

Coronavirus hits S.Africa jobless data in second q ..

13 seconds ago

ECOSOC chief urges steps to stop deforestation, pr ..

15 seconds ago

More than 60 million Indians may have caught coron ..

5 minutes ago

UK Registers Single-Day Record of 7,143 New COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.