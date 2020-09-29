Govt taking measures to alleviate poverty, inflation: Shandana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan Tuesday said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to alleviate poverty and inflation.

The PTI government was well aware of the problems of the masses and for this, different programmes including Ehsas Emergency Programme, had been launched to help poor families of this country, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Defending the government position over high prices of commodities, she said the world had acknowledged the vision and policies of Imran Khan, who introduced "smart lockdown" in the country.

She said economy and other business sectors were moving in the right direction despite the pandemic issue in the country.

She said coronavirus could not affect a large number of people due to timely measures of the government.

To a question about the status of Gilgit-Baltistan, she said PTI government was in favour of establishing province for improving the lives of the people of Northern region.

To another question regarding financial action task force (FATF), she said issue of FATF would be resolved soon.