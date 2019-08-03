UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Bring Ease In Common Man's Life: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Govt taking measures to bring ease in common man's life: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to bring ease in the life of a common man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to bring ease in the life of a common man.

Talking to the media after inaugurating tree plantation drive here, he said that provision of 'Roti' (bread) at previous price was being ensured and no one would be allowed to increase prices at their own.

He said the PTI government solved problems of journalists on priority basis and the annual grant of the Lahore Press Club has also been increased. No government had given attention to solving problems of the Lahore Press Club in the past, he added.

To a question about the no-trust motion against the Senate chairman, he said the whole process was completed smoothly and senators cast their votes with wisdom and conscience.

Punjab province has done more legislation than any other provincial government, he said.

The chief minister said that transfers and postings of officers were the administrative right of a government and it could exercise its powers whenever required.

The scope of the Sehat Insaf Cards would be increased to others areas of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that deserving government employees should also given Sehat Insaf Cards.

About the torture of journalists by the PML-N workers the other day, the chief minister said legal action would be taken against those who were responsible.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Parliamentary Secretary Forests Makhdoom Raza, lawmakers Musarat Cheema, Nadeem Bara, Talat Naqvi, Umal Nabeen, Secretary Forest, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, Vice Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani and other officers were also present.

