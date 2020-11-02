UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Bring Inflation Down Before Dec: SAPM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:47 PM

Govt taking measures to bring inflation down before Dec: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to bring inflation down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to bring inflation down.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that emergence of coronavirus, locusts and floods were the reason for high inflation in the country.

He said, despite challenges, Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to address the issues being faced by common man now-a-days.

Criticizing the provincial government, he said after the 18th Amendment, it was the responsibility of the provinces to maintain prices of food items in their respective jurisdictions.

Pakistan Peoples Party, he said should take steps for resolving genuine issues of the people of Sindh who were suffering from Ill-planning of the provincial leaders.

The SAPM said that Sindh government did not release the wheat at proper time, due to which, the people had to face price hike.

There was also gap in supply and demand that resulted in increasing the prices of wheat, he added. Commenting on negative agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the PML-N leaders should avoid creating rift among the national institutions.

The SAPM urged the PML-N to desist from targeting institutional heads with negative remarks.

The public meetings called by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were engaged in tarnishing the image of the country, he stated.

He said that PTI government was well aware of the problem of the masses and for this, efforts were being made to control prices of essential items without delay.

