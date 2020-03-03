UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Control Inflation, Improve Economy: Shafqat Mehmood

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Govt taking measures to control inflation, improve economy: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to control inflation and improve the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to control inflation and improve the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments had left the fragile economy by taking huge loans from the foreign countries.

The minister said macroeconomic indicators were improving promptly due to prudent policies of the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had taken kinetic measures to broaden tax net and enhance tax fillers. After completion of the constitutional tenure, the government would win the general election on the basis of its excellent and marvelous performance in all the sectors, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the British authorities should sent back the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted in several corruption cases by the courts of law.

