Govt taking measures to control locust attack on crops: DG PP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General, Plant Protection Dr Falak Naz Khan Wednesday said the government was taking measures to control locust attack on the crops and the concerned departments were providing air service for spraying medicines over the fields.

Talking to a news channel, he said, "We are holding discussions with air flying service department to acquire aircraft for spraying the pesticides to overcome the locust attack on the crops."Naz Khan said, "We have five aircraft that would fly 40 to 50 feet from the ground level so that the purpose of the spray could be made effective.

He claimed that most of the crops have been saved and efforts are underway to stop the movement of the locust swarms to the fertile areas.