Govt taking measures to control rampant population growth: Deputy Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is taking measures to control rampant population growth as the country's development is possible only by maintaining a balance of resources and population.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over the meeting of District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare on Friday, while MPA Latif Nazar, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, DDO Population Welfare Tayyaba Azam, Pir Siddique-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hafeez, representatives of NGOs, Family Planning Association and others were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the scope of awareness programs should be further expanded to highlight the usefulness of small families. In this regard, seminars and other informative programs should be organized at educational institutions and village level. He said that departmental performance should be further enhanced for successful implementation of Punjab Government Population Welfare Program. He stressed the need for special assistance from the religious scholars and said that Population Welfare Department should further improve its performance.