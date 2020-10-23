UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures To Control Rampant Population Growth: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:56 PM

Govt taking measures to control rampant population growth: Deputy Commissioner

The Punjab government is taking measures to control rampant population growth as the country's development is possible only by maintaining a balance of resources and population

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is taking measures to control rampant population growth as the country's development is possible only by maintaining a balance of resources and population.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over the meeting of District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare on Friday, while MPA Latif Nazar, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, DDO Population Welfare Tayyaba Azam, Pir Siddique-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hafeez, representatives of NGOs, Family Planning Association and others were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the scope of awareness programs should be further expanded to highlight the usefulness of small families. In this regard, seminars and other informative programs should be organized at educational institutions and village level. He said that departmental performance should be further enhanced for successful implementation of Punjab Government Population Welfare Program. He stressed the need for special assistance from the religious scholars and said that Population Welfare Department should further improve its performance.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Population Welfare Muhammad Ali Family From

Recent Stories

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

5 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

5 minutes ago

Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran ..

5 minutes ago

US Offers $10Mln for Information on Hezbollah's Fi ..

5 minutes ago

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

38 minutes ago

Trump Says White House to Host Peace-Signing Cerem ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.