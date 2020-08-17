UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Develop All Districts Of Balochistan: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said the present government was taking measures to develop all districts of the province at par with other provinces for the public welfare.

He was talking to a delegation led by Sardar Sakhi Jan Sumalani here at Governor House.

On this occasion, the governor said that real leadership always work to serve people, adding that the real leadership was not only aware of the problems and worries faced by the people of areas but also find a lasting solution for them.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Surab, Basima and Machh Bolan areas.

They said even in this modern age, the people were deprived of their basic facilities like education, health, and clean water.

The delegation also conveyed their concerns to the governor regarding the establishment of a campus of the Agricultural University at Dera Murad Jamali in Nasirabad.

Yasinzai listened to their problems and assured them that he would take all possible measures for the solution to their problems in the area.

