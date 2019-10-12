UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures To Eliminate Dengue: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:06 PM

Govt taking measures to eliminate dengue: Minister

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was taking effective measures to eliminate dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was taking effective measures to eliminate dengue.

Presiding over a meeting at the circuit house here on Saturday, he said that dengue situation was under control in Multan.

Walled City Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, DC Aamer Khattak and CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas briefed about initiatives taken during an anti-dengue drive.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Government

Recent Stories

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre to open its 14 ..

5 minutes ago

PM asks his political aides to ascertain JUI-F Ch ..

15 minutes ago

Police arrest man with narcotics at Quetta Station ..

9 minutes ago

Flower leaves England set-up after 12 years

9 minutes ago

Man kills his wife in Duki

9 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Syrian Opposition ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.