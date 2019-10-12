Govt Taking Measures To Eliminate Dengue: Minister
Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:06 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was taking effective measures to eliminate dengue
Presiding over a meeting at the circuit house here on Saturday, he said that dengue situation was under control in Multan.
Walled City Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, DC Aamer Khattak and CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas briefed about initiatives taken during an anti-dengue drive.