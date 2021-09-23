Govt taking measures to eliminate environmental pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Punjab government spokesman Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to make the country clean and green.

He said this while addressing the plantation ceremony held under Plant for Pakistan drive at a local hotel on Thursday.

Incumbent government was taking record measures to root out environmental pollution, he maintained.

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that PTI had realized the changes occurring due to climate changes and started timely plantation campaigns.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan all departments were working together to make Lahore Clean and Green, he added.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani said that tree plantation at maximum level was a guarantor of the survival of coming generations.

He further said that monsoon tree plantation campaign was being made successful with the cooperation of private departments.

On this occasion a sapling was also planted while the local hotel gave 1,000 plants for 'Plant for Pakistan drive'.