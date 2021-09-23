UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Eliminate Environmental Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt taking measures to eliminate environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Punjab government spokesman Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to make the country clean and green.

He said this while addressing the plantation ceremony held under Plant for Pakistan drive at a local hotel on Thursday.

Incumbent government was taking record measures to root out environmental pollution, he maintained.

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that PTI had realized the changes occurring due to climate changes and started timely plantation campaigns.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan all departments were working together to make Lahore Clean and Green, he added.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani said that tree plantation at maximum level was a guarantor of the survival of coming generations.

He further said that monsoon tree plantation campaign was being made successful with the cooperation of private departments.

On this occasion a sapling was also planted while the local hotel gave 1,000 plants for 'Plant for Pakistan drive'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Hotel All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.