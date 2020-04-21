UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Empower Women: Saira Attah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:38 PM

Secretary Women Development Department Saira Attah on Tuesday said that provincial government was taking practical measures to empower women economically and in this context, work on various women's development projects was underway

She said this while inspecting ongoing development schemes including the business Centers for Women's Welfare and Economic Stability, Women's hostel, and women's market under the Women Development Department in Kharan.

Saira Attah also expressed her resentment over the use of substandard materials in the construction of ongoing projects, and strongly directed the contractors of projects to ensure the standard of materials during the construction of projects otherwise strict action would be taken against him when projects could not be completed with quality basis.

She said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was paying special attention to empowering of women and he was taking possible steps to provide equal opportunities for development to women in all walks of life, adding that women would get better opportunities for economic and facilities from completion of ongoing schemes.

Secretary Women Development Department said the waste of available resources in ongoing project would not be tolerated and action would be taken to conduct investigation against responsible persons so that quality construction of projects would be ensured for interest of women in province.

She was inspecting all going development schemes related to Women Development in the province in order to ensure the standard of projects for betterment of the women.

