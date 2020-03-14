UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Ensure Consumers' Rights: Chief Minister

Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that safeguarding the rights of consumers is among priorities of the present government and all possible measures are being taken in that regard.

In his message on the occasion of World Consumers' Rights Day being observed on March 15, he said the government would ensure provision of genuine rights to people.

Consumers Protection Act had been enforced throughout the province and thousands of consumers were getting benefit from it whereas consumer courts had been constitutedunder the Consumer Protection Act.

He said consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties.

