Govt Taking Measures To Facilitate Small And Medium Scale Businesses: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that small and medium scale businesses are backbone of the country's economy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that small and medium scale businesses are backbone of the country's economy.
He said this while presiding over a meeting for promoting the small and medium scale businesses
and related to the Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here on
Saturday.
He said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to provide facilities to small
and big scale businesses.
Shehbaz Sharif said that all-out efforts were required to make industries of Pakistan a part of global
supply chain.
He said the center and all provinces should work together for development of small and medium
enterprises.
The meeting gave briefing about the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority’s
performance.
The meeting told that the SMEDA board had been formed as per the direction of the prime minister
and meeting of its board of directors were being held regularly.
A process had been started to get services of international experts for development of the
SMEs sector.
The chief secretaries of Giligit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir had been included in the SMEs
sector steering committee.
The State Bank of Pakistan had issued directions to banks to make forms easy and simple for
giving loans to SMEs.
The meeting told that the Ministry of Industries and Production had improved liaison with provincial
governments for development of SMEs.
Sindh and Balochistan governments had prepared a comprehensive strategy for SMEs while governments
of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were making strategies
in this regard.
The meeting further told that as per the direction of the prime minister the data of SMEs in the country
was being collected.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain
and other officers.
