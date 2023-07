Govt taking measures to facilitate special persons: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said the government was taking measures to make persons with disabilities productive citizens of the society.

In a video message for special persons with disabilities, he said in Pakistan 10 to 12 persons were disabled who needed to be facilitated by society.

He said those with mental and physical deficiencies and those who could not see, hear and speak should be given admission to regular schools where they could be not denied admission legally.

He said the legislation had been enacted at the Federal and provincial levels to provide special persons with job opportunities in public and private sectors so that these people could become self-sufficient and take benefit from their skills.

He said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Technical and Vocational Training Authority were arranging for the training of persons with disabilities in 140 fields so that they could improve their skills and get suitable jobs.

It should be determined that the persons with disabilities could get what kind of jobs in different institutions and companies so that they could get be facilitated in finding employment.

He said these special persons were also getting free education in universities, medical facilities and relaxation in fares for travelling.

The disabled persons needed a certificate and identity card from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to avail of these facilities, he said adding NADRA was issuing a certificate to youth aged 9 to 18, in which his disability was mentioned.

The President said the certificate from NADRA would help special persons in getting jobs, loans from banks and facilities available in the public sector.

He appealed to the business community to follow the law and provide job opportunities to people with disabilities.

Ramps should be made for special persons in buildings and on roads so that they were able to move around easily and better play their role in society, he concluded.